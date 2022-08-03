Papp L Roy & Associates Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.37. 30,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,228. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

