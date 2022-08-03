Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 2,175 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

SBUX stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.02. 321,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,767. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $122.98. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.