Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pandora A/S Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $857.88 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pandora A/S Company Profile

PANDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pandora A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $812.50.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

