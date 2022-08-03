Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pandora A/S Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of PANDY stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $36.14.
Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $857.88 million during the quarter.
Pandora A/S Company Profile
Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.
