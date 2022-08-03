PancakeSwap Price Tops $3.78 on Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.78 or 0.00016523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $539.34 million and approximately $51.10 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,859.66 or 0.99976985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 315,821,924 coins and its circulating supply is 142,761,439 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

