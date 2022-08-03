PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Holdings Reduced by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.74. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

