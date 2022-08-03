Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 18,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,411,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

