PAC Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.11 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $44,059.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002370 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000461 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,952,318,667 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.