Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Up 29.5% in July

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 437,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 257.3 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHF remained flat at $8.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHF)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.