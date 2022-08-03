Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Up 29.5% in July

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 437,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 257.3 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHF remained flat at $8.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

(Get Rating)

Read More

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.