Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Otter Tail updated its FY22 guidance to $6.83-7.13 EPS.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.36. 2,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

OTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

