Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Update

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.50. 567,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. Oshkosh has a one year low of $77.89 and a one year high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSK. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.87.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

