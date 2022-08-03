Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.9 days.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

Orvana Minerals stock remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Orvana Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

