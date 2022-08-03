Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Update

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,500 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 374,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

ORTX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 763,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,513. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

