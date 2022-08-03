Oppenheimer Weighs in on AGCO Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for AGCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.67. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2023 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.83.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $105.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.35. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 34.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 457.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

