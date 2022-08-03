Oppenheimer Cuts Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $130.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ADUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $762,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $344,102 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

