Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $189.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,805,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

