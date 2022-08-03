OPKO Health (OPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni purchased 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni purchased 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,156,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,535,609.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,729,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,584. 40.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 485.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,491 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,411,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

