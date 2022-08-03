One Equity Partners Open Water I (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Equity Partners Open Water I

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEPWU. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

About One Equity Partners Open Water I

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

