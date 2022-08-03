Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPHD – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.35. 111,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,995% from the average session volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Oncology Pharma Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.