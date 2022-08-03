Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLPX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Olaplex Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth $7,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,457,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Olaplex by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after purchasing an additional 321,242 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

