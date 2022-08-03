OKB 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.62 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, OKB has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $14.62 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $18.01 or 0.00078786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

