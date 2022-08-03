Offshift (XFT) Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Offshift has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $275,101.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,821.11 or 0.99829421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00042874 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00028751 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001334 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,605,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.