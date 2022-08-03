NXM Reaches Market Cap of $353.34 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. NXM has a market capitalization of $353.34 million and approximately $2,904.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can now be bought for $53.91 or 0.00230195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,418.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00127194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032149 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,787,023 coins and its circulating supply is 6,554,368 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

