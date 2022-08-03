NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$364,804.20 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.67, for a total transaction of C$364,804.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,148,820.44.

Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$424,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 51,610 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$629,642.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total transaction of C$652,734.50.

On Friday, May 13th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total transaction of C$367,930.20.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

TSE NVA traded down C$0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.47. 1,231,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,101. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$14.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$381.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current year.

NVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.36.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

