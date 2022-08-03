NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk Sells 53,945 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total transaction of C$652,734.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,227,997.20.

Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$424,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 51,610 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$629,642.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.67, for a total transaction of C$364,804.20.

On Friday, May 13th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total transaction of C$367,930.20.

Shares of NVA traded down C$0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.47. 1,231,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,101. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.36.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

