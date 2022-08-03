Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,177,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,228 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $987,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:NUMV opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

