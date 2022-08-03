Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 1,186 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $18,584.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,425.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %
NASDAQ NRIX traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 660,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $778.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.90. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $37.42.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.