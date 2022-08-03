Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 1,186 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $18,584.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,425.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ NRIX traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 660,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $778.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.90. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

