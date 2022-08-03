Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 614,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $132.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

