NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 3,422 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

PBW traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 7,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,060. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36.

