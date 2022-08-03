NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,775 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $426,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,864,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 99,318 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 599,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

PAVE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,991 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

