NTV Asset Management LLC Has $663,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.89. 16,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,686. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

