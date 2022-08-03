NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $3,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,278. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

