NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aflac Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,090,000. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $141,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $66,881,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,635 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SRLN traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.48. 17,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,979. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85.

