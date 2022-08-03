NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 52,470 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 228.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,470 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. 13,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $64.91.

