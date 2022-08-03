NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,799 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,272,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 129,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,091. The company has a market capitalization of $156.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

