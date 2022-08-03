NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a report released on Sunday, July 31st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Griffin Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NOV stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

