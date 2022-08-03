Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Financial Review

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Hope Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 3.21 $154.32 million $0.99 14.37 Hope Bancorp $610.13 million 2.91 $204.57 million $1.81 8.16

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 1 1 0 0 1.50 Hope Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northwest Bancshares and Hope Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.18%. Hope Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Hope Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hope Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 24.27% 8.23% 0.88% Hope Bancorp 34.35% 10.72% 1.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Northwest Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; commercial business loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 community-banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Hope Bancorp



Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 47 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Fremont, and Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

