NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Tuesday. 237,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.