Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.21

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

Nissan Chemical Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.36.

About Nissan Chemical

(Get Rating)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.