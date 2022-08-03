Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

PANW stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.69. 983,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $522,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.