Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.00

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 881818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.35.
Nintendo Stock Down 4.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nintendo (NTDOY)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.