Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.00

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 881818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.35.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.53. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.