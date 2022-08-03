Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 32,749 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,749 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Berkeley Lights worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 1,247.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $328.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.59. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,429.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Berkeley Lights

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.