Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 24,929 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of Oil States International worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 73.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,379,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 583,432 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Oil States International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Profile

(Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

