Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank grew its position in HEICO by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 3,963.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $159.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.19 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

