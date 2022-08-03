Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,130 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in SomaLogic by 17.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,390,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,516 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in SomaLogic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,222,000 after buying an additional 170,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SomaLogic by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,798,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,210,000 after buying an additional 1,366,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SomaLogic by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after buying an additional 2,438,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SomaLogic by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,456,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 793,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SomaLogic Price Performance

SLGC opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. SomaLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.