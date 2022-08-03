Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

NYSE APD opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.84 and a 200-day moving average of $244.42. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

