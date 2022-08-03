Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,822 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

NYSE AEM opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

