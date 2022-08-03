Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 41,407 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $96,683,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $203.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.