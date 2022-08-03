Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,548 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $10,090,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $2,462,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HP opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HP. Barclays raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

