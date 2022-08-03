Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 11,771 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 964,944 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 128,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 70.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 628,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 260,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

