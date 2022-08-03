Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,711 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ChampionX by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CHX opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.68.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.